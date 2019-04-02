How to save the Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre

Independent MP for Lake Macquarie, Greg Piper, has started a petition to have Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre reopened after NSW Office of Sport decided to close it on March 29. They did it without consultation with the local MP, the Mayor or the public due to fears a nearby coal ash dam could pose a risk in the event of a major earthquake.

Mr Piper has also meet with the Premier to ask her to reconsider the closure. You can contact pipers office on 4959 3200 or email lakemacquarie@parliament.nsw.gov.au to obtain a copy of the petition. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/2HD-Interview-Greg-Piper-1.mp3