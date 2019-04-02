Police Investigate Suspicious Cardiff Fire

Police are appealing for information following a suspicious fire at Cardiff yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the Henry Street property around 2:30am where they found a lounge chair on fire.

All occupants evacuated the home and helped to extinguish the flames.

Police say the chair was located next to a bed where a 20-year-old was sleeping.

She suffered minor burns to her legs and hands but did not require hospitalisation.

Investigations are continuing.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

