Violent Assault and Home Invasion at Jesmond

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted during a violent home invasion at Jesmond overnight.
The 26-year-old answered a knock at his front door at around 10:45pm, when two men allegedly forced their way into the Heaton Street home.
They were wearing balaclavas and allegedly threatened the man, before fleeing the scene with cash and a credit card.
The resident was treated for a broken nose and a facial fracture at the John Hunter.
Newcastle police are now investigating.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Image: Bigstock