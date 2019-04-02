Violent Assault and Home Invasion at Jesmond

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted during a violent home invasion at Jesmond overnight.

The 26-year-old answered a knock at his front door at around 10:45pm, when two men allegedly forced their way into the Heaton Street home.

They were wearing balaclavas and allegedly threatened the man, before fleeing the scene with cash and a credit card.

The resident was treated for a broken nose and a facial fracture at the John Hunter.

Newcastle police are now investigating.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Bigstock