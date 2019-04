A man has been charged following an alleged attempted robbery at Kotara last night.

A 38-year-old man reportedly held-up the Lucky Seven supermarket at 6:15pm, threatening the staff with a knife.

The employees handed over $1000 in cash.

Police say a member of the public prevented the man from leaving the store, forcing the man to surrender and hand back the cash.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after and arrested him.

The man is expected to front court later today.

