Brent Bultitude Mark Latham reflects on the 2019/20 Budget Report Dave CochraneApril 4, 2019 2:33 amApril 4, 2019 "Political Watch" with Mark Latham joining Brent Bultitude to discuss – The 2019 Budget and opposition's response, his thought's on Fraser Anning's censure, and Mark's talks about the New NSW Cabinet. Listen to the Podcast: http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Mark-Latham-04042019.mp3