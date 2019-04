NSW Liberal senator, Arthur Sinodinos, discusses the Government’s budget, responds to Labor’s claim the Hunter was ‘ripped off’, the backflip on Energy Assistance Payments for people on Newstart and if he thinks the Government can win the election with this budget.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/2HD-Interview-Arthur-Sinodinos-2.mp3