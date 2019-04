Investigations are underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by several vehicles along Maitland Road at Sandgate last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 8:30pm.

They believe a 72-year-old man was walking along the median strip when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

The force of the collision reportedly threw him into the path of three other cars.

All drivers involved have been taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.