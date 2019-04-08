Body Found after Barnsley House Fire

A body has been found inside a Barnsley home which was destroyed by fire overnight.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Macquarie Street around 11:15pm after a neighbour raised the alarm.

It took crews about an hour to extinguish the blaze.

The 23-year-old man who lived at the home has not been accounted for.

Police will now conduct a post-mortem examination to identify the body and determine cause of death.

A crime scene has been established.

It’s unclear what sparked the blaze due to the extent of the damage.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Bigstock