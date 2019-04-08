Body Found after Barnsley House Fire

A body has been found inside a Barnsley home which was destroyed by fire overnight.
Fire crews were called to the scene on Macquarie Street around 11:15pm after a neighbour raised the alarm.
It took crews about an hour to extinguish the blaze.
The 23-year-old man who lived at the home has not been accounted for.
Police will now conduct a post-mortem examination to identify the body and determine cause of death.
A crime scene has been established.
It’s unclear what sparked the blaze due to the extent of the damage.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
