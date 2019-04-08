Child Approach in North Lambton

Police are investigating a report into a child approach incident in North Lambton on Saturday.

The incident occurred about 1:30pm along Acacia Avenue where a man drove-up to a child.

Police are seeking a man driving a late-model black sedan with silver or yellow ‘racing stripes’ that may have been in the area at that time.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his early 20s, with shoulder length dark curly hair, medium build and clean shaven.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.