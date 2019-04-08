Brent Bultitude Does Geoff Quattromani like the New Apple AirPods? Dave CochraneApril 8, 2019 5:43 amApril 8, 2019 Brent Bultitude talks with our “Tech Guy” Geoff Quattromani, who has been Road Testing the Latest Apple AirPods and iPod Mini. He also tells us about the New Alexa Input and some of the Newest Products from Netgear! Listen to the Podcast: http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Podcast-Brent-Bultitude-with-Geoff-Quattromani-08032019.mp3 Previous ArticleWINX’S LAST RACENext ArticleBody Found after Barnsley House Fire