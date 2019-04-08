Brent Bultitude

Does Geoff Quattromani like the New Apple AirPods?

Brent Bultitude talks with our “Tech Guy” Geoff Quattromani, who has been Road Testing the Latest Apple AirPods and iPod Mini. He also tells us about the New Alexa Input and some of the Newest Products from Netgear!

Listen to the Podcast:

 

 

Previous ArticleNext Article
X
X