Two men have died after their car collided with a truck along the Pacific Highway, north of Ferodale, on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the Medowie Road turnoff shortly before midday following reports a truck had collided with the side of a car.

The two men died at the scene, while the truck driver, who wasn’t injured, was taken to the John Hunter Hospital for mandatory testing.

Police have established a crime scene, while traffic diversions are in place.