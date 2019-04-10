Featured, Richard and Kim Knights player Lachlan Fitzgibbon on their chances against Manly shannaApril 10, 2019 6:59 amApril 10, 2019 Richard King caught up with Newcastle Knights player, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, ahead of this Saturday’s crucial home game against the Manly Sea Eagles for the annual Voice For Mining Family Day. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/2HD-Interview-Lachlan-Fitzgibbon-.mp3 Sport Previous ArticleLake Macquarie Couple Charged Over Sexual Activity During a Bus Trip