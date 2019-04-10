Lake Macquarie Couple Charged Over Sexual Activity During a Bus Trip

A couple from Windale have been charged after they engaged in sexual activity on a bus.

At about 9:50am on Friday March 29 a 23-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman boarded a bus at Charlestown and sat on the back seat.

At some point during the trip the pair become engaged in sexual activity, before the driver stopped the bus told them to get off.

Both became verbally aggressive, with the man spitting at the driver, before getting off at Warners Bay.

A short time later, the pair tried getting on another bus, but were denied the driver, who had been alerted to the pair previously.

The become aggressive once again, with the man attempting to remove the windscreen wipers.

Police were called, but they fled the scene.

Following investigations, a Windale man was arrested by the Morisset Police Transport Command and was taken to Belmont Police Station where he was charged with affray, common assault, intimidation, offensive conduct and malicious damage.

He was refused bail and will appear in court on Wednesday April 10.

A Windale woman was charged by way for a future court appearance notice with offensive conduct and incite to the commission of crimes and will appear at Toronto Local Court in May.