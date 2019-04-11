Measles concern around the Maitland area

Richard & Kim spoke with Hunter New England Health public health physician Dr David Durrheim about a measles Public Health warning for Maitland after an infected person visited multiple locations in the area over the weekend.

Meantime ex boxer Anthony Mundine has copped some backlash after taking to social media and encouraging his followers not to vaccinate their children. Local Paralympian Kurt Fearnley was one of those who has has hit out at Mundine labelling the controversial former boxer & rugby league star a ‘peanut’ over his anti-vaccination comment. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/2HD-Interview-Dr-David-Durrheim-.mp3