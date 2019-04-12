Brent Bultitude

Keith Suter on WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Arrest

Global Directions Dr Keith Suter joins Brent Bultitude to discuss the arrest of Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy by British Police.

Listen to the Podcast:

 

“Click” Below to visit Keith Suter Website:

http://www.keithsuter.com/

Previous ArticleNext Article
X
X