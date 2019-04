Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani talking to Brent Bultitude about IKEA and SONOS have teamed up to make a New Speaker/Shelf and Speaker/Lamp. Samsung Mobile Phone owners will be able to Tap On/ Tap Off on Public Transport. Also Drones have been approved in Canberrra to Deliver Food, Coffee, Meals and more.

