Man Charged over Nerong Fatal Crash

A man will front court today over the fatal crash at Nerong that closed part of the Pacific Highway for several hours over the weekend.

The crash which involved 3 vehicles happened just before 2pm on Sunday.

A 23-year-old Blackalls Park man was killed in the crash.

6 other people were injured in the crash, including two children aged 8 and 10.

A 54-year-old Minmi man was yesterday charged with a raft of offences including dangerous driving occasioning death and five counts of causing bodily harm by misconduct.

It’s expected more charges will be laid.

