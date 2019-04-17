Brent Bultitude Keith Suter discusses Trump’s involvement with Deutsche Bank Dave CochraneApril 17, 2019 3:30 amApril 17, 2019 Global Futurist Dr Keith Suter joins Brent Bultitude to discuss U.S President Donald Trump’s involvement with the Deutsche Bank. Listen to the Podcast: http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Dr-Keith-Suter-17042019.mp3 “Click” Below to Visit the website of Dr Keith Suter: http://www.keithsuter.com/ Previous ArticleJohn Laws Morning Show – April 16Next ArticleWhat’s the problem with the Pelican boat ramp?