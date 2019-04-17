Brent Bultitude

Keith Suter discusses Trump’s involvement with Deutsche Bank

Global Futurist Dr Keith Suter joins Brent Bultitude to discuss U.S President Donald Trump’s involvement with the Deutsche Bank.

Listen to the Podcast:

 

“Click” Below to Visit the website of Dr Keith Suter:

http://www.keithsuter.com/

Previous ArticleNext Article
X
X