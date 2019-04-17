Nathan Brown discusses the Knights current form

Richard caught up with Newcastle Knights coach Nathan Brown who is under pressure with the team only 1 from 4 wins. They now have tough task on the road this Sunday when they face the Titans.

Captain Mitchell Pearce has also copped criticism for his form, however Brown believes Pearce has been weighed down by the lack of support and called on Ponga, Lino and Connor Watson to stand up. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/2HD-Interview-Nathan-Brown-3.mp3