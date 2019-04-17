What’s the problem with the Pelican boat ramp?

Richard & Kim spoke with President of the Swansea RSL Fishing Club Cameron Judd to get his thoughts on Lake Mac’s new boat ramp at Pelican.

It’s been slammed by boaters for it’s very poor designed and it could potentially put lives at risk in strong currents. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/2HD-Interview-Cameron-Judd-2.mp3 Lake Macquarie council says it has received feedback on the ramp and is working to rectify the issues.