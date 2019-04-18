Man Charged with Assault at a Maitland Hotel

Police have arrested and charged a man with numerous counts of assault, after an incident in Maitland yesterday.

At about 5pm, the 30-year-old allegedly threatened the male resident of a hotel on High Street.

He left the scene and returned with two small containers, believed to contain a flammable liquid.

Officers say he sprayed the male resident with the liquid before threatening him, and assaulting him again.

He was arrested at the scene.

The offender was also refused bail to front Maitland Local Court today.

Image: Maxpixel