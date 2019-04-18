Suspended Driver Caught Behind Wheel Twice

A Tamworth man has been charged after he was allegedly driving unlicensed through the Hunter twice yesterday.

Police stopped the Kia Rio at Aberdeen around 1:50am, where they reportedly found that the 26-year-old driver’s learners licence had been suspended.

They warned him not to drive again but allegedly spotted him travelling along the Hunter Expressway at Sawyer’s Gully a couple of hours later.

The driver lost control of the car and crashed into wire cables and a sign.

Police searched the vehicle and reportedly found small amounts of cannabis, drug implements and $1620 cash.

The man will face court next month.

The 21-year-old passenger and owner of the car is expected to be charged on drugs offences.