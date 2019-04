A man has been rescued from waters south of Caves Beach this morning after being washed off rocks.

It’s believed the man, aged in his 30s, was fishing at Spoon Rock at the time of the incident.

Paramedics were winched into the water by Westpac Rescue Helicopter to rescue the man.

He’s been taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.

Image: Westpac Rescue Helicopter