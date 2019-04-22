Man Arrested For Punching A Paramedic in Newcastle

Police have arrested and charged a man for allegedly assaulting a Newcastle paramedic, in the back of an ambulance yesterday.

NSW ambulance paramedics were called to a unit on Bull Street in Mayfield at about 1:20pm, where they found a 32-year-old man.

They were transporting him to the Calvary Hospital at Waratah when he became verbally abusive towards a female paramedic.

He allegedly punched her in the ribs and knocked her over in the back of the ambulance.

He got out of the ambulance and the paramedics reported the incident to police.

The man was then arrested that afternoon.

He’s been granted conditional bail and will face court on May 16.

Image: NSW Ambulance