ANZAC DAY 2019

We remember those who sacrificed so much so we can live the life we do today! This Anzac day you can pay your respect at many events around Newcastle and The Hunter.

NEWCASTLE

Dawn service: 5am at Nobbys.

March: 9.15am from King Street to Civic Park.

Anzac Day Service: 10am, Civic Park.

Fort Scratchley is open from Noon with the firing of the guns.

LAKE MACQUARIE – SPEERS POINT

Dawn service: 6am at Speers Point Cenotaph.

March: 5.25am from Park Street to the park rotunda. Free RSL sub-branch sausage sizzle by to follow.

MAITLAND

Dawn service: 5.35am at Maitland Park cenotaph.

March: Commences at 5:20am .. Assemble opposite the Elgin Street World War I memorial towards dawn service with second march from Church Street at 10.15am to march to 10.55am service at Maitland Park cenotaph.

NELSON BAY

Dawn service: 5.40am at Apex Park.

March: From Nelson Bay Bowling Club car park for 10.40am march down Stockton Street to Apex Park for 10.50am service.

ABERDARE

Service: 9.30am at Veterans Memorial Park.

ABERDEEN

Dawn service: 6am at Moray Street memorial followed by breakfast.

Service: Assemble 8.30am near the pre-school in Bedford Street for march and remembrance service from 9.10am. Official proceedings from 10am following by brunch at the RSL.

ABERMAIN

March: Assemble 8.30am at corner of Bathurst Street and Cessnock Road to march towards Jeffries Park Cenotaph service.

ADAMSTOWN

Service: 8.45am at Adamstown War Memorial, 282 Brunker Road.

March: Veterans are invited to assemble at Adamstown Post Office from 8.15am to step off at 8.30am to the memorial.

BAR BEACH

Service: 7.30am at Memorial Drive.

BELMONT

Service: 10am, Cullen Park.

March: Assemble 9.15am at George Street to step off at 9.30am, heading south along the Pacific Highway to Ada Street and left into the park.

BERESFIELD

Dawn service: 5.40am at Beresfield war memorial. Breakfast at Beresfield Bowling Club to follow.

BRANXTON

Dawn service: 5.20am at the rotunda in John Rose Avenue.

March: Assemble at Branxton Inn to step off at 11.15am to the rotunda for the main service.

CARDIFF

March: Assemble 4.45am at the corner of Main and Macquarie Roads to step off at 5am towards service at Cardiff RSL Memorial Club from 5.15am.

CASSILIS

March: Assemble 10.45am at corner of Branksome Street and Ancrum Street to march across the bridge to the war memorial park gates for a service. Refreshments at Cassilis Bowling Club to follow.

CATHERINE HILL BAY

Dawn service: 6am at Catherine Hill Bay Bowling Club war memorial. Breakfast at the club to follow.

CESSNOCK

Dawn service: 5.30am at the TAFE Park cenotaph at the corner of Darwin Street and North Avenue.

Service: 11.45am at TAFE Park cenotaph.

March: Form up at 11am in Vincent Street outside the former ex-services club to step off at 11.15am towards the TAFE Park service.

CHARLESTOWN

Service: 11am at Charlestown Lions Park, corner of Dudley Road and Pacific Highway.

CLARENCE TOWN

Dawn service: 5.30am at the cenotaph.

March: From the bowling sport and recreation club to the cenotaph service. Breakfast at the club to follow.

DENMAN

Dawn service: 6am at Memorial Park.

Service: 11am at St Bernard’s Catholic Church followed by march to Memorial Park for noon service.

DOYALSON-WYEE

Dawn service: 5am at Doyalson-Wyee RSL. Breakfast to follow.

Service: 9am outside Doyalson-Wyee RSL.

March: Assemble for 8.30am step-off from the Raw Challenge course south along the Pacific Hwy into the RSL grounds.

DUDLEY

Dawn service: 6am at War Memorial, corner Ocean Street and Redhead Road.

March: Assemble corner of John and Ocean Streets to step off from 5.40am with City of Newcastle RSL Pipe Band.

DUNGOG

Dawn service: 5.30am at Dungog RSL, Lord Street.

Service: War graves ceremony from 7am at Dungog cemetery; main service at cenotaph from 10am.

March: Assemble 10am outside Davey and Olsen streets to cenotaph.

EAST MAITLAND

Dawn service: 5.30am at East Maitland War Memorial.

Service: 11.30am at East Maitland War Memorial.

March: Assemble 5am for 5.20am step off towards corner of William Street and Newcastle Road; assemble 11am for 11.20am step off towards corner of William Street and Newcastle Road.

GRESFORD

Service: 10.30am at Gresford School of Arts War Memorial.

March: Assemble at Gresford Garage & Rrral, Durham Road, East Gresford. Light refreshments in Gresford School of Arts’ RSL Room to follow.

GRETA

Dawn service: 5.30am at cenotaph near New England Highway and Water Street.

Service: 10am at cenotaph.

March: Assemble 9.15am to step off at 9.30am towards cenotaph.

HAMILTON

Dawn service: 6am at war memorial, Gregson Park.

March: Assemble 5.40am inside Steel Street gates near cannons.

KARUAH

March: Assemble 5.50am at Tony King’s garage towards service in Memorial Park. March on from conclusion of service at 7am to Karuah RSL Club for breakfast.

Service: 9am, Karuah RSL Club memorial wall.

KEARSLEY

March: Assemble for 5.15am step off from tennis courts to service at community hall. Breakfast to follow.

KURRI KURRI

Dawn service: 5am at Rotary Park cenotaph. Breakfast to follow at Kurri Kurri Bowling Club.

Service: 10am at cenotaph.

March: Assemble for 9.45am step off from Mitre 10.

LAMBTON-NEW LAMBTON

Service: 7am at New Lambton War Memorial gates (corner of Tauranga Road and Hobart Road); 8.45am at Lambton Park memorial gates (Morehead Street); 9.45am at Lambton Park War Memorial Swimming Centre on Durham Road; 11am at Lambton Bowling Club.

March: Assemble for 10.15am step off from Durham Road to Lambton Bowling Club.

LOCHINVAR

Service: 11.15am, New England Highway.

MEDOWIE

Dawn service: 6am at Lions Memorial Park.

March: Assemble 5.45am at the corner of Ferodale Road and Medowie Road.

MEREWETHER

Dawn service: 6.30am at Mitchell Park Memorial Gates, Mitchell Street.

MERRIWA

Dawn service: 5.40am at cenotaph. Breakfast at Merriwa RSL to follow.

March: Assemble 10.30am from outside RSL Club to cenotaph for 10.40am service.

MILLFIELD

March: Assemble 5.15am at St Luke’s Anglican Church to step off towards Millfield Public School for dawn service.

MORISSET

Dawn service: 6am at memorial outside Morisset Country Club.

March: Assemble to step off at 9am from top railway station commuter car park towards Morisset Country Club for 9.30am service.

MORPETH

March: Assemble 10.30am at Campbells Store to step off at 10.45am towards Morpeth Museum for 11.15am service.

MURRURUNDI

Dawn service: 6am at bowling club memorial gates.

March: Assemble 10.45am at Adelaide Street to step off towards Murrurundi Memorial Gates for 11.30am remembrance service.

MUSWELLBROOK

Dawn service: 6am at the cenotaph.

March: Assemble to step off along Bridge Street toward commemorative observance at the cenotaph.

NEATH

Service: 10am at Neath Hotel.

PATERSON

Dawn service: 5.30am at Main Street war memorial.

March: Assemble 5.15am at the corner of Sloan Street and Gresford Road.

PAXTON

March: Assemble 5.10am at corner of McDonald and Anderson Avenue to step off toward Paxton Public School service.

PELICAN

March: Assemble 5.30am at corner of Makoro and Piriwal streets to step off towards Pelican RSL Memorial Park. Service begins immediately after march arrives. Breakfast at Pelican RSL to follow.

RATHMINES

March: Assemble at Club Catalina to step off at noon towards 12.30pm service at Rathmines memorial.

RAYMOND TERRACE

Dawn service: 5.50am at Anzac Park.

March: Assemble in Sturgeon Street between Glenelg and William Street to step off 10.30am towards main service at Anzac Park.

REDHEAD

Service: 11am at war memorial, Cowlishaw Street.

RYHOPE

Service: 9am at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park

SEAHAM

March: Assemble 8.55am in Weir Park on east Seaham Road to step off towards New Line Road memorial service.

SCONE

Dawn service: 6am at War Memorial swimming pool.

March: Assemble 10.30am in Kelly Street to step off towards 11am service at Barwick House include a fly-past of former military aircraft.

SHORTLAND

Dawn service: 5.50am in Memorial Garden on Conmurra Crescent. Breakfast to follow.

SINGLETON

Dawn service: 5am.

March: Assemble Singleton Diggers’ York Street car park to step off towards the 5am dawn service. Breakfast at the club to follow; assemble to step off at 10.30am from intersection of John and Hunter streets.

STOCKTON

Dawn service: 5.45am at the cenotaph.

March: Assemble outside Stockton RSL club to step off 5.30am towards cenotaph via Clyde Street; assemble 8.15am at General Washington Hotel to step off 8.30am towards cenotaph service to begin after arrival.

STROUD

Dawn service: 6am at cenotaph, Memorial avenue.

March: Assemble in Cowper Street to step off 8.15am towards dawn service. Breakfast to follow.

SWANSEA

Dawn service: 6am at cenotaph adjacent to Swansea RSL.

March: 11am through main street. Service to follow.

TERALBA

Service: 8am at Teralba war memorial.

March: Assemble 7.45am at west end of Anzac Parade to step off 7.50am.

TORONTO

Dawn service: 6am at Goffet Park war memorial. Breakfast to follow.

March: Assemble for 10.45am step off towards war memorial.

Service: 11.30am at Goffet Park war memorial.

VALENTINE

Service: 10.05am at Allambee Park.

March: Assemble 9.30am in Allambee Place near Jackson lane to step off 10am towards service.

WALLSEND

March: Assemble 5am at Wallsend Diggers to step off towards Federal Park No. 1 Cenotaph service. 6.15am return march

WANGI WANGI

Dawn service: 5.30am at Wangi Wangi RSL cenotaph. Breakfast to follow.

March: Assemble at Puna Road to step off 9.30am towards the war memorial service.

WEST WALLSEND

March: Assemble 9.45am at Withers Street and Carrington Street to step off towards West Wallsend Memorial Park service.

WOLLOMBI

Dawn service: 5.45am at Anzac Reserve, corner of Wollombi Road and Narone Creek Road.