Police Assaulted at Raymond Terrace Pub

Three men have been charged after an alleged assault on a police officer at Raymond Terrace yesterday.

Officers were trying to move on patrons at a William Street pub around 6:45pm when a group of men returned to the premises.

The men reportedly became aggressive towards them.

A teenager struck one of the officers on the head with a glass bottle and punched him several times.

The trio had to be subdued with capsicum spray before they could be arrested.

The men, aged 19, 22 and 24, were all charged with a raft of offences and were granted conditional bail.

They’ll front Raymond Terrace Local Court on 6th of June.

The senior constable thankfully only received minor injuries and didn’t require hospitalisation.

He’s the second Port Stephens officer to be assaulted in as many days.

Image: Maxpixel