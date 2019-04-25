Police Assaulted Following Campvale Pursuit

A man’s been charged after he allegedly assaulted a police officer at Campvale overnight.

Officers began pursuing the man’s Toyota Soarer along Richardson Road around 5pm but stopped the chase due to safety concerns.

They later spotted the vehicle at Finnian Park about 5:30pm and attempted to arrest the alleged offender.

The man reportedly struck one of the officers in the head with a metal torch, knocking him unconscious.

Other officers used capsicum spray and eventually detained the man.

The 24-year-old has now been charged with several offences including driving with a cancelled licence and four counts of possessing a prohibited drug.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment of a head wound but was later released.

Image: NSW Police Force