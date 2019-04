It’s “Tech Talk” with Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss How he’s been testing the Huawei P30 Pro, this is a heavily advertised phone from the major brand which packs some serious camera technology. Also, Samsung has been forced to delay the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Fold to Australia as early testers are showing broken screens. Also Geoff’s been testing a tiny camera from DJI capable of 4K video with the best motion and stability tracking.

