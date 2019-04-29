Men Charged Over Hillsborough Robbery

Two men have been charged after they allegedly stole cash from a Hillsborough home over the weekend.
It’s alleged they broke into the Robina Drive property on Sunday with the owner reporting the incident that afternoon.
Police visited a home on Roe Street, Mayfield yesterday and arrested a 20-year-old man.
They then raided homes at Hamilton South and Buchanan where they reportedly seized cash and clothing for forensic examination.
A 22-year-old was later arrested at Cessnock Police Station.
They were both granted conditional bail and will front Cessnock Local Court next month.
Investigations are continuing.
Image: Maxpixel