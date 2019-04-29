Police Officer Injured During Arrest at Lake Macquarie

A police officer has been left with minor injuries, after an arrest was made at Toronto early this morning.

At about 1:40am, officers attended a home in Shelley Street following reports of a domestic violence incident.

Police arrested a 22-year-old at the scene, however he managed to break free and fled on foot.

Officers followed and eventually restrained him.

During the incident, a senior constable suffered a laceration to his forearm and was taken to the John Hunter Hospital for treatment.

He’s since been released.

The 22-year-old has now been charged with breaching an AVO, using a carriage service to harass, and resisting arrest.

He’s been refused bail and will front court today.

