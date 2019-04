Richard & Kim spoke with Judith Taylor, Founder of the annual Bald & Beautiful, an event that puts the focus on cancer survivors by providing a day of pampering and wellbeing. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/2HD-Interview-Judith-Taylor-.mp3

The event is happening this Wednesday 1st May at Wests New Lambton from 10am-2pm.