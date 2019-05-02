Featured, Richard and Kim Danny Levi talks footy and his passion outside of the game shannaMay 2, 2019 3:45 amMay 2, 2019 Richard King caught up with Newcastle Knights hooker & New Zealand International, Danny Levi, to talk about the clash against the Warriors at Mt Smart stadium May 5. He also spoke about expecting his first child and off-field passion being a barber. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/2HD-Interview-Danny-Levi-.mp3 Previous ArticleEmbarrassment for One Nation from Steve Dickson – Mark Latham comments!Next ArticleDrugs and Weapons Found at Rutherford Home