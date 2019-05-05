Five People Charged Following Beresfield Carjackings

Several people have been charged following two alleged carjackings in Beresfield yesterday.

It’s believed a 21-year-old man took a woman’s car keys at around 2pm before stealing her car which was in an Anderson Drive carpark.

The alleged offender then crashed the car into a gutter near the Glenwood Drive roundabout.

The man allegedly tried to steal a second car but reportedly assaulted the male driver through the window when he refused to get out.

Police tried to arrest the offender in nearby swampland but got involved in a struggle after four other people joined in.

Officers managed to detain all five of them using capsicum spray.

The 21-year-old was charged with a raft of offences including driving unlicensed and intimidating police.

He and the two other men, aged 24 and 27, were refused bail and will front Maitland Local Court today.

Two women were also charged with assaulting police and resisting arrest.

They’ve been granted conditional bail to face Maitland Local Court on the 29th of May.

Two police officers suffered injuries during the arrest.

Image: Maxpixel