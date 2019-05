It’s “Medic-Talk” Dr Ross Walker joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – Personalised Cancer therapy, How a Blood Pressure drug may reduce Parkinson’s Disease. Also Dr Ross looks at a Common food additive that increases the risk for Weight gain & Diabetes. Also his thought’s on Antibiotic use & heart disease.

“Click” Below to Listen to the Podcast:

“Click” to Visit Dr Ross Walker Website:

https://www.drrosswalker.com/