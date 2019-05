The NSW Food Authority has recalled some Port Stephens Eggs over concerns about salmonella contamination.

The products impacted by the recall are:

– Country Fresh Eggs Just Free to Range Eggs, 700g in a cardboard container.

– Free Range Eggs Jumbo, 800g in a cardboard container.

Products with best before dates until the 8th of June are subject to the recall.

The products are mostly sold at local butchers and independent retailers.

They can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.