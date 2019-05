Richard & Kim spoke with President of the Fullerton Cove Residents Action Group, Lindsay Clout, about the latest on the Williamtown PFAS contamination crisis.The Paterson Federal election candidates forum in Williamtown is on May 13. Candidates from all political parties will have the chance to explain what action they plan to fix the problem and help the residents. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/2HD-Interview-Lindsay-clout-1.mp3