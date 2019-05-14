Harry the Thong collector

Richard & Kim spoke to Port Macquarie man, Harry Harris, who collects thongs. He’s been doing it for more than 20 years and has over 200 pairs that have been signed by ex PM’S, sporting greats and music icons. It all started at a John Williamson concert in Wauchope. Scott Morrison signed a pair for him when visiting port Mac last week. His favourite thong signing story is Hazel Hawke and the only two that knocked back signing them were ex PM John Howard and actress Judy Davis. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/2HD-Interview-Harry-Harris-.mp3