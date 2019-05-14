The ultimate night out and not only for the girls!

The story of four unemployed guys, motivated by ‘The Chippendales’ to form a male stripping act, in order to make some fast cash.

They pitch the notion to a local club owner and take lessons from a slightly shop-worn, dance instructor with a heart-of-gold in all manner of things, including what women really want from a male stripper (and how to deliver it).

Written in 1987, by Anthony McCarten and Stephen Sinclair, Ladies Night has been translated into twelve languages and remains New Zealand’s most commercially successful play, of all time.

With eight sell-out tours of Britain and the U.K, it won France’s premiere theatre award for comedy- The Molière Prize, in 2001.

Ladies Night will leave you hyperactive and ready to party! It’s the kind of show that you can take your granny to… Cheeky, fun, a little bit naughty – and a damn good giggle.

Starring Christopher Atkins (Blue Lagoon), Steven Tandy (The Sullivans) and Alli Pope (Menopause The Musical).