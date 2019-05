It’s “Medic Talk” with Dr Ross Walker joining Brent Bultitude to discuss – The latest Research & Developments on a Bowel Cancer vaccine. Dr Ross also discusses How Stress & insomnia can triple blood pressure risk, He also reveals details on a HIV Landmark study.

https://www.drrosswalker.com/