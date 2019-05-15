Body of Missing Newcastle Woman Found

Police have commenced a homicide investigation after the body of missing Newcastle woman, Cecilia Devine was discovered earlier this year.

The 42-year-old was last seen at her Turton Street, Waratah home on the 5th of September 2018.

Skeletal remains were found in the Upper Cascade Creek Dam at Katoomba on the 18th of March.

Forensic testing later confirmed the remains were those of Ms Devine’s.

Investigators from Strike Force Eking are now trying to determine what her last movements were.

Ms Devine was spotted on CCTV camera at a walking near a hotel and in one of the main streets of Katoomba on the 6th of September.

She was last seen wearing a yellow cardigan, black pants and carrying an orange handbag.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.