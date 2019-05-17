Hunter Bikie Charged with Weapon Possession

A member of the Nomads bikie gang has been charged after several weapons were seized from a home in Bulga.

Officers from Strike Force Raptor North searched the Wollemi Peak Road property yesterday where they allegedly found three loaded rifles, two shortened shotguns, a loaded .22 magazine and a silencer.

They also seized a suspected stolen motorbike, a laser pointer, drugs and a diamond python.

The reptile was handed over to wildlife handlers.

The 31-year-old man was charged with 28 weapon and drug offences.

He’s been refused bail to face Muswellbrook Local Court today.