Australian has lost a ‘larrikin’ and political giant last night. Former PM Bob Hawke died peacefully in his sleep at home at the age of 89.

Richard & Kim spoke with Federal Labor MP for Paterson, Meryl Swanson and former professional golfer, Jack Newton about the passing of their friend.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/2HD-Interview-Meryl-Swanson.mp3 http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/2HD-Interview-Jack-Newton-.mp3