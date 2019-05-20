Brent Bultitude 2019 Coalition Federal Election Win! Mark Latham comments Dave CochraneMay 20, 2019 3:54 amMay 20, 2019 We Talk Politics with Mark Latham joining Brent Bultitude to give his thoughts on the 2019 Federal Election Win by the Coalition, and return of Scott Morrison as Prime Minister. Listen to the Podcast: http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Podcast-Brent-Bultitude-with-Mark-Latham-20052019.mp3 Previous ArticleFederal MP Joel Fitzgibbon on the election fallout for LaborNext Article“The Coalition Continues” with Graham Richardson’s Comments