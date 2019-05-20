It’s “Tech Talk” with Geoff Quattromani

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – How Google have brought the battle to the mid-range smartphone market with a very impressive device, the Pixel 3a. Geoff spent some time in “Apple School” last week learning about Accessibility features on the iPhone and iPad, and learned new ways the deaf/blind/paraplegic can use their devices just like anyone else. And The ACCC has released new data showing who the highest performers are on the NBN, and the big names don’t make the top.

