Brent Bultitude “The Coalition Continues” with Graham Richardson’s Comments Dave CochraneMay 20, 2019 4:33 amMay 20, 2019 We observe the results of the 2019 Federal Election as Graham Richardson joins Brent Bultitude to discuss his thoughts on the Coalition Win and return to Prime Minister of Scott Morrison. “Listen” to the Podcast: http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Podcast-Brent-Bultitude-with-Graham-Richardson-20052019.mp3 Previous Article2019 Coalition Federal Election Win! Mark Latham commentsNext ArticleJohn Laws Morning Show – May 20