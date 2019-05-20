Woman Believed Missing in Hunter Valley

Police have commenced a search after a woman went missing in the Hunter Valley earlier this week.

23-year-old Kate Delaney was last seen at a party in Howes Valley around 1:45am yesterday morning.

Her family notified police in Sydney when she failed to return home and Hunter Valley officers began a land search.

Ms Delaney is described as being of Caucasian appearance, around 170-175cm tall with a thin build and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a red sarong and is known to frequent Sydney’s North Shore.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.