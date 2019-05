Richard & Kim spoke with Dr Xanthe Mallett, forensic anthropologist and criminologist about backpack killer Ivan Milat. She believes there are more unsolved murders linked to Milat and plans on asking to him to confess before he dies. Milat has been given weeks to live after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/2HD-Interview-Dr-Xanthe-Mallett.mp3