Featured, Richard and Kim Would you like to volunteer for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter service? shannaMay 22, 2019 4:05 amMay 22, 2019 Richard & Kim caught up with the CEO of the region’s Westpac rescue helicopter service, Richard Jones, about National volunteer week and http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/2HD-Interview-Richard-Jones-.mp3 the call for more volunteers to help out. community Previous ArticleParliamentary PensionsNext ArticleNathan Brown talks about the Roosters clash this Friday.