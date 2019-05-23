Brent Bultitude Mark Latham asks Where does the Energy debate go from here? Dave CochraneMay 23, 2019 3:38 amMay 23, 2019 Mark Latham joins Brent Bultitude to discuss Where does the Energy debate go from here? also he looks at the NSW Labor leadership and discusses the smoke haze across Sydney. Listen to the Podcast: http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Podcast-Brent-Bultitude-with-Mark-Latham-23052019.mp3 Previous ArticleJohn Laws Morning Show – May 23Next ArticleShaun Kenny-Dowall looking forward to playing against his old club