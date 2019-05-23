Weapons and Drugs Seized at Boolaroo

A man’s been charged after drugs and weapons were allegedly seized from a Boolaroo home.

Officers from Strike Force Utah searched a Fourth Street home yesterday morning where they reportedly discovered three prohibited firearms, ammunition, a taser, knuckle duster and blow darts.

They allegedly uncovered a hydroponic set up with 34 cannabis plants and 2kg of cannabis leaf.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with 11 offences.

He’s been refused bail and will front Toronto Local Court today.